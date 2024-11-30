(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City have recently appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager and the former Manchester United striker will look to get their season back on track.

After a disappointing start to the season, Steve Cooper was shown the door and the 48-year-old has been appointed as his replacement.

The Dutch manager returned to English football over the summer and he was an assistant to former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag before he was sacked.

The 48-year-old was keen on a managerial role and it will be interesting to see if he can make his mark at Leicester City.

The Foxes have a quality squad at their disposal and they will be aiming for a mid-table finish. They are currently very much in the battle for survival and it will be interesting to see if the Manchester United icon can guide them to safety.

According to reports, he wants to sign the Egyptian international striker Omar Marmoush for the Foxes. Manchester United are keen on signing the 25-year-old striker but a report from TipsBladet claims that Leicester sent scouts to watch the player during the midweek.

The striker has 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for the Foxes. It will be interesting to see if he is keen on joining Leicester City amid interest from big clubs like Manchester United.

The striker will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. A move to the King Power Stadium might not be as attractive for him. He has been linked with Liverpool as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Foxes decide to test their luck with an offer for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker in the coming months. If they manage to get the deal done, it could be a transformative addition for them. Marmoush is a reliable goalscorer and he could improve Leicester immensely.