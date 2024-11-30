Liverpool approached by European giants who want to sign Reds star next summer

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It is not a secret that Liverpool are struggling to agree new deals with their star players.

Three key members of their starting line up, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, have all entered the final year of their contract at the club.

Their long term future at Anfield is highly uncertain and with the start of new year approaching now, it could get more tricky for the Merseyside club.

According to talkSPORT, Real Madrid have expressed their desire to Liverpool that they want to sign the England international right-back.

They have been chasing the attacking full-back for quite some time now and with his contract situation still not resolved, Real Madrid have made Liverpool aware of their intention of signing the Premier League star as a free agent.

Los Blancos are short in the right-back position with Dani Carvajal suffering a long term injury and the club only having Lucas Vazquez in that position.

Real Madrid want to do their business professionally and that is why they have made sure that they tell Liverpool about their aim to sign Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back has made it clear that he wants to win trophies and Real Madrid are arguably the best club in the world if any player wants to do that.

The Spanish giants compete every season for the La Liga and the Champions League titles.

Their signings of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in recent transfer windows have shown their desire to stay at the top of world football and that is an attractive prospect for any player in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool?

Alexander-Arnold’s friendship with Bellingham could also play a crucial role in the decision making of the player.

It all depends on what Liverpool want to do now, whether they want to offer Alexander-Arnold a new contract and make him one of the highest paid players in the league or they have accepted that Conor Bradley is good enough to replace him.

The next few months will make the picture clear on the future of the Liverpool star but losing someone of the quality of Alexander-Arnold would be a major blow to Arne Slot’s project at Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher is another player who could leave Liverpool after an update provided by David Ornstein.