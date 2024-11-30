Arne Slot pictured during Liverpool's win over Real Madrid. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes Real Madrid remain the ‘best team in Europe’ right now.

Slot’s comments come just days after his side beat Los Blancos 2-0 in the Champions League, with the Reds outplaying the Spanish giants from start to finish.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sends Liverpool stark title warning!

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo gave Liverpool the win on another memorable European night at Anfield.

The result ends an eight-game winless run against Real Madrid for Liverpool, who are top of the Champions League table with a perfect record after five games.

Of course, Liverpool are also top of the Premier League table and have the chance to open up an 11-point gap over reigning champions Manchester City when they meet at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot names Real Madrid Europe’s best

There are many reasons right now to name Liverpool as the best team in Europe.

But Slot still believes that mantle belongs to Real Madrid for as long as they remain Champions League holders.

“To defeat a team like Real Madrid so many things have to come together – the performance of the players, the atmosphere created by the crowd, the preparation, the desire. It was all there,” Slot wrote in his matchday programme notes ahead of the Man City clash.

He continued: “This is not to say it was perfect, because as a coach you are always striving for a perfection that might not even exist, but all of the ingredients you would want were in place.

“I liked a lot of what I saw. Again, not everything, but a lot. One of the things I liked most was that everyone from players to supporters saw the victory for what it was and that is another step forward on the road to where we want to be. This isn’t to play the win down or to make it less important.

“But as I said afterwards, it was a group-stage win and not a victory in the later stages or the final. Of course, we can enjoy it and we did enjoy it, but we know also that there is still work to be done.

“It is also worth remembering that Real remain the best team in Europe. They won the Champions League last June and this makes them holders.”