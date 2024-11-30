Liverpool contract offer has upset star player who could now leave in the summer

(Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool are dealing with the contract issues of a number of their players.

At the top of the pile are Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are all in the final year of their contract.

Their long term future at Anfield remains uncertain and the start of the new year will give these players the opportunity to negotiate pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

Another Liverpool star is now facing questions about his future at the Merseyside club.

According to reports in Colombia, Liverpool’s talks with Luiz Diaz over a new contract are not progressing well.

Colombian outlet Antenna 2 have reported that Diaz’s future at the club is still not confirmed after the offer Liverpool made to the player was not received well by the Colombian international.

The club are far away from the offer the player was expecting and that could lead to an unlikely exit from the club at the end of the season.

Negotiations are expected to continue with Diaz over a new contract and the Reds are determined to get it done soon. However, their failure to reach an agreement over a new deal could see the player leave the club in 2025.

The 27-year-old has been one of the best players this season for Arne Slot’s side, helping the club win 17 out of the 19 matches they have played this season.

While all is going well on the pitch for the Reds, they are struggling off the pitch with the future of some of their players.

Liverpool have made a mess of the contract situation

It is a huge surprise to see a club that is run as well as Liverpool struggling to tie their players on new deals.

Along with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, Diaz is crucial to the club’s hopes of winning silverware in the future.

They cannot afford to lose any of these players next year as they would be a major blow to the project that Slot us building at Anfield.

More than any other player, Caoimhin Kelleher is most likely to be sold by the club next summer.