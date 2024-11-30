“My sources tell me” – Liverpool legend makes audacious claim about Mohamed Salah

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has been in the form of his life for Liverpool this season.

The Egyptian attacker has taken the Reds to the top of the Premier League and the Champions League standings, showing that he is still one of the best players in the world.

Salah has managed to score ten goals and provided six assists in the Premier League in just 12 matches.

However, the talk of the town has been his contract issue at Anfield, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

Salah, who is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, has claimed that the club have still not offered him a new contract and he is still waiting to receive an offer.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has now joined the conversation and claimed that both Salah and the Merseyside club are unable to agree the terms of a new contract.

Owen has claimed that Salah is demanding a longer contract and Liverpool are currently hesitant to offer that.

He told Optus Sport, as reported by Metro:

‘My inkling, and I might be wrong, but what I hear is that Mo Salah is wanting a longer-term contract.

‘When you’re young, you want short contracts, keep the desirability, keep them short and keep everybody wanting you. When you’re older of course you want stability and you want to be secure.’

With Salah 32-years-old, some might say that Liverpool are acting professionally and being cautious about a long term contract but the counter argument would be that the attacker is fit and still maintaining the level of world class performances.

‘He’s very different – he’s as fit as fiddle and he’s still banging them in. But if he’s going in [to negotiations] and asking for five years then rightly so the club will think that’s too long,’ Owen added.

‘So maybe they’re not even sitting down because Mo has said “Well I’m not going to talk to you if you are not going to give you five years”, let’s say.

‘And I don’t know entirely but my sources tell me it’s more of a term problem.

‘One thing that Mo Salah has got the head start on is he’s just done that interview and straight away the fans are going to be thinking, “What are you doing, Liverpool Football Club”.’

Liverpool are in a tricky position regarding player contracts

Only time will tell what decision Liverpool have taken regarding the future of their star player.

They have some big decisions to make in the next few months with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk also in the final year of their contract at Anfield.

The Reds have left it too late to sort out the contract issues of their star players and it could backfire heavily.

All those three players will be allowed to indulge in talks with other clubs by the start of January and that would put Liverpool in a weaker position.

Considering how Salah has performed this season, he should be kept at the club at all cost and given a new deal.

He is fan favourite and the club’s failure to keep him would not go down well with the Liverpool faithful.