(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Danish prodigy Daniel Svensson.

The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has been linked with clubs like Juventus and Leeds United as well.

According to Fotbolldirekt, Liverpool are prepared to provide him with an exit route and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Nordsjaelland.

Svensson is capable of operating as a left-back as well as a central midfielder. He has been quite impressive for the Danish outfit and he could be a quality long-term investment for Liverpool as well.

The Reds need more quality and depth in the left-back unit. Andrew Robertson is past his peak and he will need to be replaced adequately. Svensson could be a quality long-term investment. He is capable of slotting into the midfield role as well and his versatility will be a bonus.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting for the player and he will look to make his mark in English football with them.

Juventus and Leeds keen on Svensson

Meanwhile, Juventus are a big club as well and they could be an attractive destination for the player. However, the Italians might struggle to compete financially with Liverpool. It remains to be seen where the player ends up.

Furthermore, Leeds United are keeping tabs on his situation as well. The Championship outfit might be able to provide him with regular game time as opposed to the other two clubs. It will be interesting to see if he is attracted to the idea of moving to the Championship.

The 22-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he must seek game-time assurances from clubs like Liverpool and Juventus before agreeing to join them.

Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him. He needs to focus on his development for now. Svensson is a prodigious talent with a bright future and he will have plenty of opportunities to join elite clubs in the near future.