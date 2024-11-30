Report: Liverpool make progress to agree deal with world class defender

Virgil van Dijk with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League standings after making a brilliant start to like under Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager has completely changed the mood at Anfield and provided optimism to fans which was missing towards the end of last season.

The Premier League giants are flying on the pitch, having won 17 out of their 19 matches this season.

But off the pitch, they are dealing with the contract situation of some of their key players.

Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their contract at the club and their long term future at Anfield remains in doubt.

Along with them, Caoimhin Kelleher is also edging closer to an exit from the club.

However, the good news for Liverpool is that Van Dijk is close to agreeing a new deal with the club.

According to TBR Football, the Dutch defender’s new contract at Anfield is only a matter of time.

The Liverpool captain has once again shown this season that he is one of the best defenders in the world and his performances have been phenomenal.

Along with Ibrahima Konate and other Liverpool defenders, Van Dijk has helped Liverpool build the best defense in the league this season.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Virgil Van Dijk

His importance to Liverpool is as much as Salah, who is their star player.

Van Dijk’s presence and composure at the back makes the Merseyside club a completely different team.

The defender always wanted to sign a new contract at the club but he was waiting to see how the team will perform under Slot. After being impressed with how they have fared, he is ready to put pen to paper and extend his stay at Anfield.