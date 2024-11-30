(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing the Ukrainian midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool scouts ran the rule over the Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker on Thursday night, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player.

The 22-year-old midfielder is capable of operating as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

The midfielder is ready to leave the Ukrainian outfit in January and Shakhtar are prepared to sanction his departure. However, the player is likely to cost a premium. He is valued at around £50 million, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for him.

Liverpool could use Georgiy Sudakov

Liverpool need to add more quality and depth to their side if they want to compete for major trophies consistently. The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. The opportunity to move to Liverpool could be an exciting proposition for the player. They are pushing for major trophies regularly and Sudakov will want to be a part of their project.

He has already proven himself in Ukrainian football and he will look to take the next step in his development and move to a top European League now. The opportunity to play in the Premier League regularly will be quite exciting for him and it could accelerate his development.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to spend £50 million on him. The Reds certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.