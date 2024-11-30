(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested in signing the PSV Eindhoven attacker Malik Tillman.

According to Sky Germany, the player has attracted the attention of the three Premier League clubs with his performances for the Dutch outfit and they could look to make a move for him in the near future.

The report further states that moving to the Premier League is a major goal for the player. It will certainly come as a major boost for the clubs hoping to sign him. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay the asking price for the player.

Till man is valued at around €30-40 million and the English clubs certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

Manchester United could use a versatile attacker like him who will chip in with goals and assists. He could share the creative and goalscoring burden with Bruno Fernandes.

He has been involved in 12 goal contributions in 19 appearances across all competitions this season and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Red Devils.

He is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as the left-sided winger. His versatility will be an added bonus.

Spurs and Aston Villa keen on Malik Tillman

Similarly, Tottenham need more cutting edge in the final third and the 22-year-old would be the ideal addition for them. He could compete with James Maddison for the starting spot and he could fill in for the likes of Son Heung-Min as well.

The player has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he could be a key player for Manchester United and Tottenham.

Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation as well. The West Midlands club are currently competing in the UEFA Champions League and they will look to secure European qualification for the next season as well. They need quality players at their disposal in order to continue to compete at this level. Tillman would be a quality long-term investment for them and he would improve them going forward.

The asking price seems quite reasonable as well for a player of his potential in today’s market. It will be interesting to see if they can provide him with game-time assurances and get the deal done.