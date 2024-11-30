Report: Man United meet with super agent to complete first Ruben Amorim signing

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are making plans to make new signings for manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager has arrived at the club and he is expected to bring players of his choice who are comfortable with his favoured formation of 3-4-3.

The Premier League giants are eyeing moves for a number of new players. The Red Devils have been offered the chance to sign former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is currently struggling at Juventus.

To sign Sporting star Geovany Quenda, according to Manchester Evening News, Man United have met with his agent Jorge Mendes.

The Red Devils and their relationship with the super agent is well-known in the football circles.

He could now be a part of another player moving to Old Trafford, with Amorim eyeing a move for the young Sporting star.

No approach has been made by the Premier League giants yet but they are hoping to reach a deal with the Portuguese club for the talented, young attacker.

Man United face competition to sign the Sporting youngster

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the young player but due to Amorim’s connection with Sporting and him managing Quenda recently, the Premier League side have edge over the French giants.

Quenda impressed recently in Sporting’s 4-1 win against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

It would be a statement signing from the Red Devils if they can manage to pull it off.

To sign one of the best young players in the world at the moment and someone who is comfortable playing under Amorim would be a massive coup for the Premier League side.

It would also show that the club chiefs are willing to provide the new manager the opportunity to build his own squad and sign new players according to his playing method.