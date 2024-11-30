Report: Man United priority for January transfer window has emerged

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to be active in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have planned to provide new manager Ruben Amorim new signings in the winter transfer window.

They are currently not where they had imagined in the Premier League and the Europa League standings.

To clean the mess created by former manager Erik ten Hag, they are set to enter the market again and strengthen their squad.

According to former chief scout Mick Brown, the Red Devils are not prioritising a move for a new left-back in January.

He believes that the Premier League giants will focus on signing players in other positions that need to be addressed on a priority basis.

Brown revealed that the club is looking at new left-backs but it is not a position that they desperately need to strengthen.

“Yes, they’ve been looking for new options at left-back,” he told Football Insider.

“But from what I hear, it’s not at the top of their list of priorities.

“There are other positions which have already been flagged for potential improvements given the current options available to Amorim.

“Obviously, Dalot and Mazraoui have been filling in there for most of the season so far.

“But Luke Shaw’s return has come at the perfect time, especially if he can stay fit.

“He’s a key player there and, when fully fit, is so important both for United and for England.

“Malacia has come back from his long-term injury, too, and he’ll be given a chance to prove himself.

“And, of course since we’ve spoken about him before, they’ve got Harry Amass coming through who they’ve got very high hopes for.

“So there isn’t any desperation to land a new left-back immediately, and I’d expect them to look at a couple of other problem positions first.”

The return to fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia has changed the way Man United are going to approach the transfer window.

Both their left-backs are fit again and that has given them the confidence of currently focusing on other positions.

The fact that both Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can also play at left-back means that the club may focus on signing either a new attacker or a new midfielder.

Man United have depth in the defensive positions

In the central defensive positions, they have too many options currently but in their attack, they have only Rasmus Hojlund at the moment who is playing at the level required at Old Trafford.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact while Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are past their peak in the midfield.

Amorim has identified what he needs in the market and they are being linked with the likes of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz and Sporting youngster Geovany Quenda.