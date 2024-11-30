Surprise for Man United board as Ruben Amorim makes January transfer window position clear

Jason Wilcox, Dan Ashworth and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images and Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Ahead of the January transfer window, new Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim, has made his position clear and it may come as a surprise to the board of the club.

After Erik ten Hag’s ill-fated renewal, the hierarchy at the club know that they have to get things right with the 39-year-old Portuguese.

Ruben Amorim makes January transfer position clear

Amorim already seems to have made a transfer decision on a struggling duo and broken his first promise since arriving at the club.

Notwithstanding how results go over the next few weeks, it might be a surprise for the Man United board to understand that Amorim hasn’t made any transfer demands for January.

According to Sky Sports, he wants to work with and develop the current squad, one must assume so that when any transfer decisions are made, they are absolutely the right ones.

At present, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that many of the United squad are still suffering from their confidence being knocked whilst playing under ten Hag.

Amorim’s immediate task is to get them focused on a newer and much more intense style of play, as well as a completely new system.

Man United meet with super agent to complete first Ruben Amorim signing – READ MORE!

That’s going to take time, as will the new head coach’s attempt to build personal relationships with his players.

Those that are ‘all in’ and along for the ride are arguably going to be given preferential treatment, whilst those players that still show a laissez-faire attitude will almost certainly be bombed out at the first opportunity.

Amorim showed during his time at Sporting that if he gets buy in from his players, he will ensure that success follows.

If he places his trust in his players, professional courtesy dictates that this should be reciprocated.

January may come and go without too much movement in the marketplace as far as United are concerned, but Amorim could well be marking the cards of certain players ahead of the summer.