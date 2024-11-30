Man United star makes up his mind to leave after criticism from manager Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Manchester United signed Matthijs De Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazsroui, and Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window.

One of those players already wants to leave the club after receiving criticism from manager Ruben Amorim.

Man United are currently working to clean the mess created by former manager Erik ten Hag and one of his signings could be allowed to leave the club after just a few months.

According to La Gazzetta, Dutch attacker Zirkzee wants to leave the club after being criticised by Amorim.

The striker has failed to impress following his summer move from Bologna. He has only managed to score one goal all season and his over all performances have been disappointing.

Amorim has preferred Rasmus Hojlund in his starting line up and moving forward, chances will be limited for Zirkzee.

The attacker wants to leave the Premier League club and move back to Juventus to get reunited with his former manager Thiago Motta.

Man United players are currently trying to adapt to the ideas of Amorim and his playing style.

They have started the Amorim era with ups and downs, failing to beat Ipswich in the Premier League and narrowly beating Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

Zirkzee has struggled to get playing time at Old Trafford and in order to revive his career, he wants to move back to Italy to play for Juventus and work with Motta, who managed to get the best out of him at Bologna.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to perform for Man United

The Netherlands international scored 12 goals in 37 games last season for Bologna and along with Motta, helped the club to qualify for the Champions League.

Juventus would prefer to sign Zirkzee on a loan deal but it remains to be seen if Man United will agree to that demand.

They would want money for Zirkzee and would ideally prefer to sell the attacker.

If Man United can sign a new attacker, then there is no doubt that Zirkzee could be shown the exit door.

Another player expected to leave the club is midfielder Christian Eriksen, who will not be handed a new contract by the club.