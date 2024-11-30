Man United could allow Erik ten Hag signing to leave the club in a swap deal

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s squad could go through another overhaul after the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager has his own playing style and the tactics he wants to deploy at Old Trafford would need new players that are suited to his ideas and methods.

Former manager Erik ten Hag was given a heavy transfer budget by the club and he signed players that might be of no use to the new manager.

In order to make changes at the club as far as the squad is concerned, Man United could allow striker Joshua Zirkzee to leave the club in a swap deal.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus, who according to Calciomercato, could offer midfielder Douglas Luiz in a swap deal to the Red Devils.

Luiz has struggled at Juventus following his move in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder has only started two games for the Old Lady and his time there has been affected by fitness issues.

Juventus could offer him as part of a swap deal to Man United, with the Italian side also willing to add Danilo in the deal.

With Zirkzee not in the plans of the new manager, it is time Man United start looking for a new attacker in the transfer market.

The offer of a swap deal from Juventus could work in the favour of Man United, who could get the chance to sign Luiz.

Douglas Luiz can be a valuable addition to Man United midfield

The midfielder was instrumental for Aston Villa last season under Unai Emery. He helped the Premier League side qualify for the Champions League but he was unwillingly sold by Villa to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The report has mentioned that Juventus could consider offering Luiz in a swap deal, which wouldn’t be a bad deal for Amorim’s team considering they need options in the midfield.

Both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are way past their peak and Man United need a fresh, athletic presence in the middle of the park.

Luiz has prior experience in the Premier League and he could fit like a glove to the style of play that Amorim wants to deploy at Old Trafford.

Another midfielder Man United are linked with is Sporting star Morten Hjulmand.