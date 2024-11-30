Man United tracking Premier League attacker who has six league goals this season

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to provide new manager Ruben Amorim the right platform to succeed at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to go through another revamp of their squad, something they did last summer under the leadership of former manager Erik ten Hag.

However, after his departure from the club, Amorim is expected to sign players that suit his playing style and football philosophy.

One of the most reliable sources in the game, as far as transfer news are concerned, David Ornstein of The Athletic, has revealed that Man United are tracking Ipswich attacker Liam Delap.

The former Manchester City man has impressed some of the biggest clubs in England with his performances this season.

Delap has scored six Premier League goals in 12 appearances this season and that has impressed the likes of Man United and Chelsea but Man City hold an advantage in the race to sign the attacker.

The Premier League champions have a buy-back clause on their former player and any other interested club would have to hope that Pep Guardiola’s side are not interested in signing the attacker.

Man United have struggled in attack this season with Joshua Zirkzee only scoring one goal all season and that came against Fulham on the opening day of the campaign.

The Dutch attacker has struggled following his promising move from Bologna in the summer.

He has already been linked with an exit from Old Trafford and Juventus have been mentioned as the club who are keen on signing him.

Man United need more depth in the attacking position

Despite the impressive performances of Rasmus Hojlund, who inspired Man United to a 3-2 win against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League last week, the Red Devils need another attacker to add depth and quality to their squad.

Ornstein has claimed that if Delap keeps up his fine form, Ipswich would lose their attacker to a big 6 side.

It remains to be seen whether Delap would be willing to join Man United, the rivals of his former club Man City.

Players have made moves in the past and the most recent one is Carlos Tevez, who left Sir Alex Ferguson’s side and won the league title with Man United’s “noisy neighbours”.

Delap has been outperforming both Hojlund and Zirkzee this season and if Man United sign him, it would be an upgrade on the options they currently have.