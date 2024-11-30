(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler.

The 19-year-old Turkish international has struggled for regular gametime at the Spanish club since joining them, and he is thought to be frustrated with his current situation, as per reports.

The player has started just four games in the league this season, and he will want to play more often. A player of his potential needs regular game time to continue his development and fulfil his world-class potential.

Newcastle are keen on securing his signature and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid is ready to sanction his departure. If they cannot provide him with ample opportunities, it would be ideal for them to let the player move on. If they are unwilling to sell the player permanently, perhaps a loan move could be an idea.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Turkish midfielder is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will help create goalscoring opportunities in the final third with his flair and technical ability. He could chip in with goals as well.

Newcastle have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for goals and creativity. They could certainly use more depth in the attacking unit.

A move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for Guler, and it would give him the platform to showcase his abilities regularly. Ample first-team action in England could accelerate his development as well.

A temporary move would be ideal for all parties and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Guler is a prodigious talent and it would be a coup for Newcastle if they can get the deal done.