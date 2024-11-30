“They have been looking” – Insider names Premier League star Liverpool want to sign

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are making plans behind the scenes if Mohamed Salah leaves the club at the end of the season.

The Egyptian attacker has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his long term future at Anfield remains unsolved.

Salah has revealed that the club has still not offered him a new contract, much to the surprise and anger of the Liverpool fans.

It clearly shows that the Premier League star, who has scored ten goals in the league this season, has put the pressure on the club to offer him a new deal.

The Liverpool attacker is reportedly looking for a new three-year deal at Anfield to prolong his highly success spell at the club.

However, former West Ham United scout Mick Brown has claimed that the Reds are looking to sign Hammers star Mohamed Kudus if Salah ends up leaving the club next year.

“Salah would be a major, major miss for Liverpool,” he told Football Insider.

“But they’ll be working behind the scenes to identify players who could help them replace him.

“It’s not one you can go like-for-like with, because he’s the best in the world in that position. You can’t find a player to do what he does.

“But I have heard they have been looking at Kudus as a potential option.

“He’s one of those players who can light up a stadium when he gets the ball. He likes to run at people, he can score goals and he can create.”

Kudus was involved in 14 goals in the Premier League last season, scoring eight times and providing six assists.

He fits the profile that Liverpool are looking for but the Reds will be taking a huge gamble on him if they sign him next summer.

Liverpool will struggle to replace Mohamed Salah

The former Ajax man has not been a prolific scorer and his record shows that. To replace Salah, they need someone who can score goals for fun, just like Salah and become the leader of the attack.

Many would say that even Salah was not the same player that he is right now when Liverpool signed him and that would be a fair argument.

It is surprising to see Liverpool even consider Kudus or any other player as Salah’s replacement when all they have do to is offer their star player a new contract and keep him at the club.

His experience, his quality and his attributes will be difficult to find in the market and the Reds would be making a huge mistake if they allow him to leave the club.

Saudi Pro League is eyeing a move for Salah and they are ready to splash the cash for him.