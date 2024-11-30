Ruben Amorim decides to axe Man United star in order to make way for new signing

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is ready to use the January transfer window to make changes to his squad.

The 39-year-old manager has made it clear that he will stick with the 3-4-3 formation that has given him success at Sporting in Portugal.

The question is whether the current crop of Man United players are good enough to play in the new formation that they have been introduced to under the new manager.

In order to look for younger and more mobile players, he is ready to axe some of the players as he prepares to make new signings at the club.

According to Sky Germany, the first big name at Man United who is facing the axe is midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The veteran midfielder’s current deal at Old Trafford will end at the end of the season and Amorim has decided not to offer the Danish midfielder a new contract at the club.

Despite Eriksen displaying impressive performances this season under former manager Erik ten Hag, there is no place for him in the team under Amorim.

Questions have been raised about a number of Man United players who are facing an uncertain future at the club.

Ruben Amorim is set to make big changes at Man United

Among them is their summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, who has scored one goal all season and it came on the opening day of the campaign.

The Dutch attacker is linked with a move to Juventus and it will not be a surprise to see him leave the club.

Amorim will need a few transfer windows to make signings according to his playing style and his football philosophy and the club chiefs are ready to provide the manager the opportunity to shape the squad as per his needs.

Eriksen could leave the club as early as January but if he stays through the winter transfer window, a summer exit is looking like a certainty.