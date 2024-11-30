Ruben Amorim decides to axe Man United star in order to make way for new signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Christian Eriksen could leave Man United
(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is ready to use the January transfer window to make changes to his squad.

The 39-year-old manager has made it clear that he will stick with the 3-4-3 formation that has given him success at Sporting in Portugal.

The question is whether the current crop of Man United players are good enough to play in the new formation that they have been introduced to under the new manager.

In order to look for younger and more mobile players, he is ready to axe some of the players as he prepares to make new signings at the club.

According to Sky Germany, the first big name at Man United who is facing the axe is midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The veteran midfielder’s current deal at Old Trafford will end at the end of the season and Amorim has decided not to offer the Danish midfielder a new contract at the club.

Despite Eriksen displaying impressive performances this season under former manager Erik ten Hag, there is no place for him in the team under Amorim.

Christian Eriksen could leave Man United
Christian Eriksen could leave Man United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Ruud van Nistelrooy gestures to Manchester United fans
Leicester scouting in-demand 26-G/A star ahead of potential move
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
‘I can’t see…’: Leeds sent warning regarding the future of 26-year-old ace
Mikel Arteta in an Arsenal training session
Arsenal open to letting versatile player leave the club with league leaders interested in him

Questions have been raised about a number of Man United players who are facing an uncertain future at the club.

Ruben Amorim is set to make big changes at Man United

Among them is their summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, who has scored one goal all season and it came on the opening day of the campaign.

The Dutch attacker is linked with a move to Juventus and it will not be a surprise to see him leave the club.

Amorim will need a few transfer windows to make signings according to his playing style and his football philosophy and the club chiefs are ready to provide the manager the opportunity to shape the squad as per his needs.

Eriksen could leave the club as early as January but if he stays through the winter transfer window, a summer exit is looking like a certainty.

More Stories Christian Eriksen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.