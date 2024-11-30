(Photo by Jaimi Joy/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old left-back is on the radar of Premier League clubs, but Tottenham are leading the charge for his signature. As per TBR Football, the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the player. West Ham United are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham come forward with an offer to sign the player in the coming weeks. He is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

The London club need to bring in a quality left-back in the coming months, especially with Ben Davies out of contract at the end of the season. Dorgu would be a quality addition, and he could compete with Destiny Udogie for the starting spot. He is likely to be on the move in 2025.

The 20-year-old is capable of operating operating as the left-sided winger as well. He could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack going forward and protect them defensively. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the player. Tottenham have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit. He is reportedly valued at £50 million.

Chelsea keen on Patrick Dorgu

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use a quality left-back as well. Ben Chilwell has been quite underwhelming for them and he has struggled with persistent injury problems. The Blues need to bring in alternatives and the 20-year-old would be a quality long-term replacement for the English defender.

Chelsea are one of the wealthiest clubs in the country and they have the finances to get the deal across the line. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.