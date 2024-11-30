(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months.

The 26-year-old right-back will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and he will be able to reach a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January. According to Football Insider, the transfer is now at a 50-50 stage and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince him to stay.

Liverpool are now set to open talks with the player’s representatives in an attempt to keep him at the club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool in recent seasons and he has helped them win major trophies. His departure would be a major blow for the club.

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly the best right-back in the world right now and replacing him would be a massive challenge.

The England international is more than just a defender and his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities and dictate the tempo of the game from the deep makes him a unique asset.

That 26-year-old is a world-class passer who adds a new dimension to the Liverpool attack.

There is no doubt that he would be a tremendous acquisition for Real Madrid, especially on a free transfer. It would be a masterstroke if the Spanish giants managed to get the deal done.

Liverpool must hold on to Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool must do everything in their power to secure a contract agreement with the player and it will be interesting to see whether the two parties can iron out an agreement soon.

Real Madrid are looking at him as a replacement for Dani Carvajal but in reality, the 26-year-old could prove to be an upgrade on the Spanish international.

Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite exciting for most players. It will be interesting to see if the Liverpool defender is tempted to join them.