(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are ready to cash in on Maxwel Cornet.

The player is currently on loan at Southampton, but he has struggled for regular game time at the newly promoted club. He has had a total of 187 minutes of first-team football with Southampton and it seems that he is not a key player for them.

According to a report from the Athletic, West Ham are pushing to get rid of the player, they signed in 2022. When he arrived for a fee of around £17 million from Burnley, he was expected to develop into a key player for the club. However, his time at the London club has not gone according to plan. His performance have been underwhelming and he has had injury problems as well. He has made a total of 41 appearances for the Hammers.

It makes sense for West Ham to cash in on an unwanted player and invest the proceeds from his departure on someone who can improve the squad. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

It will be extremely difficult for West Ham to sell the player for r reasonable amount of money. He has been quite disappointing in recent seasons and his loan spell at Southampton has not worked out either. Any club looking to sign him will want to snap him up for a knockdown price. It is fair to assume that we are unlikely to be able to recoup the kind of money they paid for him in 2022.

Cornet will be desperate to get his career back on track and a permanent exit from West Ham would be ideal for him. He will look to focus on his football and sort out his long-term future in the coming months. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Crystal Palace were keen on him before he moved to Southampton on loan.