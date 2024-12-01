(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored an impressive goal against Arsenal in the 5-2 defeat yesterday.

The former Manchester United defender has now scored two goals in his last two matches and popular pundit Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on the 30-year-old defender for his exploits.

Redknapp jokingly compared the player to Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah.

He said live on Sky Sports [30 November]: “That’s a great ball, perfect timing. He’s turned into Wan-Bi Salah, not Wan-Bissaka, two-in-two now, he finishes that really well.”

West Ham were quite disappointing against Arsenal on Saturday, and the fans will be frustrated with their performances this season. However, Wan-Bissaka was one of the few bright sparks in the team. The 30-year-old defender has done well since his move to West Ham and he will hope to continue performing at a high level.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can turn things around and bounce back strongly. They were expected to fight for European qualification this season and do well in the domestic trophies. Things have clearly not gone according to plan for them and they are very much in the battle for survival.

Manager Julen Lopetegui is under a lot of pressure and there have been rumours of a potential exit. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers are prepared to be patient with the Spanish manager.

Alternatively, they could show him the door and bring in a replacement before the January transfer window so that the new manager can improve the squad and help them bounce back during the second half of the campaign. They have been linked with the likes of Graham Potter.

West Ham have quality players at their disposal and a managerial change could bring out the best in them. In addition to that, they will be able to plug the gaps in their squad during the January window. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.