Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Romano Schmid.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are hoping to add more quality and depth to their attacking unit, and they believe that the 24-year-old could prove to be a quality addition.

He will add goals and creativity to the side, and he could be available for a reasonable price as well. The report states that Werder Bremen could sell him for cheap when the transfer window reopens.

Aston Villa are currently competing in the UEFA Champions League and they will look to secure European qualification for the next season as well. Signing the right players will certainly help them finish the season strongly.

A creative midfielder would be a wise addition. They have been overly dependent on Morgan Rogers for creativity in the final third. The 24-year-old Bremen midfielder will add more depth and technical ability to the side. The opportunity to move to the West Midlands club will be attractive for the player as well. It would be a step up in his career and he would get to showcase qualities in English football.

Aston Villa have a quality squad and a proven manager at their disposal. The 24-year-old midfielder will fancy the idea of joining them.

The West Midlands club have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to plug the gaps in their squad when the transfer window opens in January. Apart from a quality attacking midfielder, they should look to bring in a reliable defensive midfielder, who will help them tighten up at the back.

It will be interesting to see if they can improve during the second half of the season and cement their place in European football next season.