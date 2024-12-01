Surprise swap deal floated to Chelsea that could spoil Man United’s transfer plans

Christopher Nkunku and Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Alex Grimm, Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Intermediaries have reportedly floated the idea of a surprise swap deal to Chelsea, which could also impact Manchester United.

With Christopher Nkunku seemingly out of favour with Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, it seems a possible exchange with Paris Saint-Germain for fellow France striker Randal Kolo Muani has been discussed, according to a report from TBR Football.

Chelsea supposedly don’t anticipate there being much movement in that area for them this January, but intermediaries have approached them about this possibility, with Kolo Muani said to be a player the Blues appreciate.

Nkunku has decent scoring stats for Chelsea despite not starting a lot of games, while Kolo Muani has also struggled for playing time at PSG, so moves for both players could make sense.

Nkunku, however, has also recently been linked with Man United by L’Equipe, so it could be that this mooted swap would see the Red Devils miss out.

Possible Christopher Nkunku transfer blow for Manchester United?

United have major issues up front at the moment after the struggles of summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, while others like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund haven’t really been firing either.

Nkunku could make sense as an upgrade for MUFC, but one imagines Chelsea won’t be keen on letting the former RB Leipzig man join a Premier League rival.

That could give PSG the edge in the race for Nkunku’s signature, but most CFC fans will probably just be hoping he stays at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca has tended to favour Nicolas Jackson as his first choice centre-forward, but Nkunku is actually the club’s top scorer so far this season, and arguably deserves more opportunities.

United would surely take him if Chelsea can’t find room for him, and that should perhaps serve as a warning to the west London giants about letting this top talent leave too easily.