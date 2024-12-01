Everton vs Liverpool: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups and head-to-head record

Mohamed Salah reacts during Everton's win over Liverpool last season (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool have some big games coming up that could give us a better idea of what they can achieve in the Premier League title race this season.

Later today, they’ll be hosting reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield, while they then have a trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle in midweek.

After that, all eyes will be on the Merseyside Derby against Everton next weekend, in what promises to be an intriguing clash as always.

It’s one of the biggest rivalries in English football, so let’s take a look ahead to what will surely be a major test for Arne Slot as he meets the Toffees for the first time.

How Everton could line up against Liverpool

Everton manager Sean Dyche has been fairly consistent with his formation and team selection so far this season, so we wouldn’t expect any radical changes for such a big game like this.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored against Liverpool last season so will surely be key for EFC again this term, while the rest of the line up more or less picks itself.

Everton predicted line up: Pickford; Young, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane; Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Ndiaye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

How Liverpool could line up vs Everton

Liverpool will have to rotate their squad a bit at this hectic stage of the season, but it’s hard to imagine Slot will be in the mood to take too many risks for this trip to Goodison Park.

Depending on who we see starting against Man City and Newcastle, we can perhaps expect to see some switching between the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, while there are also a few rotation options in midfield between the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

It’s hard to predict a line up with too much confidence, but we’ll perhaps see something like this against Everton…

Liverpool predicted line up: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Quansah; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

How to buy Everton tickets

Everton tickets can be found on the matches section of their official site here, but this is sure to be a difficult game to beat the crowds to!

A good alternative could be livefootballtickets.com, who are easy to use, reliable, and offer a 150% money back guarantee.

How to buy Liverpool tickets

You can check the availability of Liverpool tickets via their official website here, but demand is likely to be high for a game that fans look out for from the very moment the fixture lists come out in the summer.

So, if you want to savour that unmissable experience of a Merseyside Derby, another alternative could be a visit to livefootballtickets.com – another reliable outlet for tickets to Premier League matches and more major football matches.

Everton vs Liverpool head-to-head

While this is always a big game and fierce rivalry, the truth is that Liverpool have clearly had more success than their rivals over the years.

The Reds have more league titles and European Cups than the Toffees, and they also come out on top in the head-to-head score between the pair.

In total, Liverpool have won 125 of these games, losing just 84, while the other 86 have finished in draws.

What’s your prediction for this one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

