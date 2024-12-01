Liverpool could potentially be set to do Man United a big favour in the transfer market

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Arne Slot (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool misfit Federico Chiesa is reportedly an option Napoli are considering in the transfer market in case they end up losing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Chiesa has struggled for playing time since joining Liverpool from Juventus in the summer, but he previously looked like an exciting talent during his Serie A days, so it’s not too surprising to see some talk that he could head back there.

Salah’s contract demands have been REVEALED!

According to Il Napolista, Chiesa is a name being considered if Napoli end up needing to strengthen their attack amid doubts over Kvaratskhelia’s future, with the Georgia international yet to sign a new contract and attracting interest from Manchester United, as per a recent report from Sport Mediaset.

Kvaratskhelia has been a joy to watch during his time in Naples and would not be an easy player to replace, but Chiesa could end up being a smart signing if he can get back to his best with a return to Italian football.

Could Liverpool do Manchester United a favour in the transfer market?

Since Chiesa clearly hasn’t done enough to win over Arne Slot yet, one imagines LFC would be perfectly happy to let the 27-year-old leave, and that could be good news for Man Utd.

If Napoli know they have a realistic shot at signing a replacement for Kvaratskhelia, they might be less worried about losing their star player to United.

MUFC fans will therefore surely be hoping that Chiesa is allowed to leave Liverpool to join Napoli in the near future.

It would be exciting to see Kvaratskhelia in the Premier League after seeing the way he’s lit up Serie A, and the 23-year-old could be just what new United manager Ruben Amorim needs.

If Kvaratskhelia can adapt to the English game he could surely be an upgrade on struggling attacking players like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony.