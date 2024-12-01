One of Liverpool’s most in-form players could be in danger as Reds eye surprise transfer

Italy players lining up (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, despite already having plenty of quality in that position.

Donnarumma has undoubtedly had a fine career at the top level in Europe, though his form has arguably dipped a little since he moved from AC Milan to PSG.

Still, it seems there’s a lot of big interest in the Italy international at the moment as his contract talks have stalled, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

This has supposedly put Liverpool on alert, along with Manchester City, even though Arne Slot’s in-form side already have both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher competing for the number one spot.

Kelleher has been absolutely superb since Alisson got injured, and it may be that the Irish shot-stopper will now keep his place ahead of the more experienced Brazil international.

On top of that, LFC also have Giorgi Mamardashvili on his way to Anfield next summer as a deal was agreed for him to spend one more season with Valencia this term.

Do Liverpool really need Gianluigi Donnarumma?

This story could make sense if Liverpool perhaps find themselves in a situation whereby both Kelleher and Alisson leave once Mamardashvili joins next summer.

That could then open up space for Donnarumma to compete for a place in the team, though even then it’s still slightly hard to make sense of the idea that either Mamardashvili or Donnarumma would be content to come to the club just to sit on the bench.

Both are good enough that they’d justify starting spots for many other top teams, so Liverpool would have a problem on their hands if both arrived.

That’s without even considering that Liverpool fans will surely feel it’s worth keeping Kelleher as number one after how well he’s performed recently.

Alisson could also surely still have a role to play for the Reds, even if he’s not getting any younger and it might not be the worst idea to move on and bring in a more long-term option for the no.1 spot.