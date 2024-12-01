Talks have started: Arsenal & Liverpool among clubs battling to sign 20-year-old gem

Jamie Gittens celebrates with his Borussia Dortmund teammates (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

The talented 20-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga, following in the footsteps of other young English talents Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, who’ve previously moved to Dortmund at a young age.

Gittens has eight goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season, and now Sky Germany claim his form has caught the eye of the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The report suggests some initial talks have already taken place over a possible deal for Gittens, so it could be that we’ll be seeing the England Under-21 international heading back to English football before too long.

Gittens previously had spells in the academies of Manchester City, Chelsea and Reading, but it’s at Dortmund where he’s really made his name.

What next for Jamie Gittens as transfer interest grows?

Gittens looks like he could already be a useful signing for Liverpool, with Arne Slot facing the worrying situation of Mohamed Salah approaching the end of his contract.

While it would be a tall order for Gittens, or anyone for that matter, to replace a club legend like Salah, the BVB youngster could certainly help give Slot more quality options in his attack next season.

Arsenal would also surely benefit from bringing Gittens in, with Mikel Arteta currently a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka to provide the spark in his front three.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling are not quite enough for Arsenal, with Gittens likely to be an upgrade on most of those names.

Still, it remains to be seen if Dortmund will be ready to let Gittens go, as one imagines they’ll want to make a big profit on the player.