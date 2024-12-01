(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Popular pundit Jamie O’Hara believes that Graham Potter is waiting to replace Julen Lopetegui as the West Ham United manager.

The Hammers crashed to a 5-2 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League yesterday and Lopetegui is under tremendous pressure. The Hammers have had a mediocre stock to the Premier League campaign and the manager could easily be shown the door.

Speaking live on talkSPORT (30 November, 19:13 pm), O’Hara said: “[Potter] keeps turning down every job that he gets asked for so maybe he is waiting for the West Ham one”.

Graham Potter has been linked with a move to the London club and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers are willing to appoint the former Chelsea manager. He had an underwhelming spell with the Blues, but he has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Brighton.

There is no doubt that he would be a quality manager for the Hammers. They have a talented squad at their disposal and Lopetegui has not been able to get the best out of his players. Perhaps a managerial change would be ideal and Potter might be able to bring out the best in the squad.

West Ham were expected to push for European qualification this season, but they have not been able to do so. They are very much in the battle for survival right now, and it will be interesting to see if they can make the necessary changes and bounce back during the second half of the season.

There is no doubt that they are capable of doing a lot better and the players will be desperate to bounce back. A quality manager could get them firing once again. The West Ham hierarchy will have to act quickly if they want to get their season back on track.