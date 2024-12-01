Perfect response from Man United star after Ruben Amorim went “ballistic” at him from the sidelines

Joshua Zirkzee and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee gave the perfect response after Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim supposedly went “ballistic” at him earlier on in the game against Everton.

The Red Devils are now 2-0 up against the Toffees in this afternoon’s game at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford scoring the first goal before Zirkzee added the second.

It was a much-needed strike for the young Dutchman, who has found the back of the net for his club for the first time since the opening day of the season victory over Fulham.

Zirkzee has endured a torrid time at Man United so far, so he’ll be relieved to have got himself on the scoresheet today.

His goal also followed Amorim apparently yelling at him for not pressing hard enough earlier in the game, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News…

Amorim way more animated and impatient than in previous two games. Just gone ballistic at Zirkzee for being out of position to press. Casemiro and De Ligt have also copped some grief. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 1, 2024

It seems Amorim also shouted at a few other players at points as Luckhurst describes him as being “animated” and “impatient” throughout much of this first half.

Zirkzee was a particular target it seems, but the 23-year-old will be delighted to have been able to make an important mark on this game.

Can Joshua Zirkzee now kick-start his season?

United only signed Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer, but sources have already told CaughtOffside about his future being in some doubt.

Juventus and Zirkzee’s old club Bologna are keeping an eye on his situation ahead of January, though it seems he’s also keen to make things work at United.

There is also some hope that Amorim’s arrival as manager can help him improve, and it is perhaps already starting to look that way.

Of course, MUFC supporters will still want to see more from Zirkzee, and there could be a case for making new signings up front anyway, with Rasmus Hojlund perhaps another player who shouldn’t be too sure about keeping his place in this team.