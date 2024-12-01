Revealed: Man United star makes transfer plan based on “belief” about Ruben Amorim

Joshua Zirkzee and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is ready to wait before considering potential transfers for January as he believes he can benefit from the arrival of Ruben Amorim as manager at Old Trafford.

CaughtOffside understands Zirkzee has interest from both Juventus and his former club Bologna ahead of January, while Man United are open to an initial loan deal as long as it includes an obligation to buy.

It’s been a really poor start to life in English football for Zirkzee, but sources have told CaughtOffside that the Netherlands international has “hope” and “belief” that his situation can improve now that Amorim has replaced Erik ten Hag in the dugout.

Amorim has only recently taken over as Red Devils boss, but he arrives with a great reputation from Sporting Lisbon, and Zirkzee wants to have more time working under him before discussing any possible moves away.

What options does Joshua Zirkzee have?

Juventus and Bologna are both understood to be keen on bringing Zirkzee back to Italy, where he looked an outstanding young talent with a big future in the game.

It could be that the 23-year-old just isn’t quite cut out for the Premier League, but could still make a fine career for himself in Serie A.

One issue for Juve, however, is whether or not they can afford the deal without selling Dusan Vlahovic, who is yet to agree a new contract with the club.

It is still considered an open situation whether or not Vlahovic stays at Juventus, so the move to Turin looks potentially complicated for Zirkzee anyway.

Bologna would welcome Zirkzee back after he had such a strong spell there before his move to United, and it will be interesting to see if any other clubs join the running.

CaughtOffside have previously also been told that Napoli could be one to watch in the race to sign Zirkzee, but for now the player’s focus is on to try to turn his United career around with the help of Amorim.