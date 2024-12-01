(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has struggled with regular game time this season.

The striker has missed a chunk of the season with injuries, and he has struggled to establish himself as a starter for the club upon his return. Popular pundit Jon Newsome has now revealed that the player will be unhappy with the lack of playing time

Speaking live on BBC Radio Leeds (30 November, 12:47 pm), he said: “It’s not as simple as saying ‘you’re playing or you’re not’. That’s the issue managers have these days because you have 20-25 players to keep happy. “The likes of Patrick Bamford, no matter what you say to him, he’s not going to be happy – he wants to play football. He’s into the latter stages of his career and wants to play on a regular basis. “He’s a good lad around the dressing room, but he’s also a bit of a thorn in the manager’s side. He’s got enough experience to ask questions.”

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Farke is willing to give him more opportunities in the coming weeks. There have been rumours of a potential exit as well.

Leeds will be chasing promotion to the Premier League and they need more depth in the side. They will need to use all of their options in order to rotate the players and keep them fresh.

Bamford is an experienced player who has proven himself in the Championship over the years. There is no doubt that he could be a useful option for Leeds in the attack. It will be interesting to see if he can regain his confidence and sharpness.

The striker will certainly look to make his mark during the second half of the season and force his way into the starting lineup. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. The player is in the twilight stages of his career, and he needs to play regularly.