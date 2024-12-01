(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old has attracted interest from Tottenham and Newcastle as well. Liverpool are prepared to rival both clubs for his signature.

Liverpool are hoping to add more depth to their attacking unit and the versatile Bournemouth forward would be ideal for them. He is capable of slotting anywhere across the front three and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Semenyo could be an alternative to Mohamed Salah, who is expected to leave the club in the summer of 2025. His contract is up in the summer and the Reds have not managed to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth are prepared to entertain offers for Semenyo and they will not stand in his way if a good offer comes in. The development will come as a major boost for any club hoping to sign him.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds can get a deal done.

Spurs and Newcastle keen on Semenyo

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keen on the player as well. Son Heung-min is in his 30s and he will need to be replaced soon. Richarlison has not been at his best since joining the club. Semenyo could be a useful option for the Londoners.

Finally, Newcastle are keeping tabs on him as well. They have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon for creativity and they need more depth in the side. They need a dynamic attacker who can slot into the front three and add goals and creativity to the side.

All three clubs could be attractive destinations for the player and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The Cherries are unlikely to let him leave for cheap and his suitors might need to fork out a premium.