Eddie Howe of Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has been linked with a move away from the club and the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United are keen on him.

According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old winger is ‘on the list’ as Newcastle plot January additions. They are looking to improve their attacking unit midway through the season and they have identified the Belgian as a potential target.

The winger is reportedly valued at around £30-40 million, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to pay up. They will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, who are looking at him as a potential alternative alternative to Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international will be out of contract in the summer of 2025 and Liverpool will need to replace him adequately. Bakayoko could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Liverpool. He will add pace, flair and technical ability in the final third. He is also versatile enough to operate on either flank.

Newcastle have been overly dependent on Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in the attack. They need more quality at their disposal if they want to secure European qualification. Signing the Belgian would be a wise decision.

Bakayoko could fancy Premier League move

The move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for the young winger, and it could help him develop further. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Liverpool have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the 21-year-old improve further. Similarly, Newcastle could nurture him into a Premier League star in future.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential and he could justify the investment in the near future. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs come forward with an official proposal to sign him in the coming weeks.