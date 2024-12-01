Another Liverpool star causing problems for Arne Slot as PSG show transfer interest

Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz celebrate for Liverpool against Real Madrid (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

On the pitch, everything is going great for Liverpool at the moment. Off it…not so much.

It’s surreal to say it, but the Reds have genuinely allowed three of their best and most important players in Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to come to the final few months of their contracts.

If things don’t go well in the next few weeks, we could see Liverpool losing all three of these world class talents on free transfers.

And as if that wasn’t bad enough, there’s now further bad news about the future of another key player in Arne Slot’s squad…

Could Luis Diaz leave Liverpool for PSG?

According to Antena 2, Liverpool star Luis Diaz is facing a slightly uncertain situation at Anfield, with Paris Saint-Germain on alert as he may not sign a new deal.

PSG need something a bit different in attack right now as they’ve suffered since the departure of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Ligue 1 giants have also recently lost big names like Lionel Messi and Neymar, so they could do well to majorly revamp their front three, which just doesn’t quite look good enough at the moment, particularly in the Champions League.

It would be a real blow for Liverpool, however, if they ended up losing another star player when there’s already the very real risk that Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk could all leave for nothing at the same time.

Diaz has shone since he moved to Anfield and it looks like he’d surely be good enough for other top European clubs like PSG, while Barcelona are also mentioned in the Antena 2 report.