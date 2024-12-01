Deal possible in January: Liverpool rival Man United for PL star with £40m asking price

Milos Kerkez celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be stepping up their interest in Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who is open to a move away from his current club in January.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Kerkez is also one of the main names on the list at Manchester United as they look for new left wing-back options to fit into Ruben Amorim’s style of play.

Kerkez’s fine form has also caught the eye of the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund, while Liverpool also have Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri on their list of options in that position.

Man United star decides his future after Ruben Amorim arrival

CaughtOffside understands Bournemouth are likely to ask for at least £40m to let Kerkez go this January, while Liverpool’s interest in the talented young Hungary international dates back to the summer.

Will Liverpool sign Milos Kerkez or Rayan Ait-Nouri?

As well as Kerkez, there is real appreciation inside Anfield for Ait-Nouri after his impressive form at Molineux in recent times.

However, the issue there is that the Algeria international is likely to be more expensive than Kerkez, perhaps around £50m, while other sources have even suggested that closer to £60m may be required.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops, but the general feeling is that Liverpool are increasingly aware that they need to bring in a younger left-back to replace Andrew Robertson.

Although the Scotland international has been a great servant for LFC for many years, he’s not getting any younger, and has at times looked like a bit of a weak link in Arne Slot’s side this season.

Kerkez and Ait-Nouri both look like quality additions who could end up being upgrades in both the short and long term for Liverpool.

Still, United and numerous other clubs also really like Kerkez, so this doesn’t look like a foregone conclusion just yet.