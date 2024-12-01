“Beautiful”, “That’s class” – Man United star’s fantastic gesture applauded even by fans of other clubs

Man United celebrating with the FA Cup last season, and Casemiro in action for the Red Devils this season (Photo by Alex Pantling, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Casemiro has earned big praise from fans after revealing that he gave his FA Cup winners’ medal to Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo giving the Red Devils a surprise victory at Wembley.

Malacia was not involved due to an awful injury that has kept him out of action for over a year, though the talented young left-back was recently able to return to action at long last.

Discussing Malacia, Casemiro admitted he wanted to show his teammate love, so he gave him his FA Cup winners’ medal.

Casemiro’s classy gesture

See below for Casemiro’s quote, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano…

?? Casemiro confirms he gave his FA Cup medal to Malacia:

“He hadn't played a single game that season, and he didn't want to climb the steps. There was no medal for him, so I gave him mine”. “We need him, he’s part of the team. We love him and he needs love”. pic.twitter.com/l6fhtKWYGP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 1, 2024

Casemiro might not be at his very best as a player anymore, but moments like this perhaps show why he still has value at Old Trafford.

The experienced Brazilian has won almost all there is to win in the game from his time at Real Madrid, but he still thought of his young teammate Malacia when he will have been experiencing a real low.

Fans are unsurprisingly impressed by Casemiro, with even some neutrals commenting on Romano’s post with big praise for the former Real Madrid man, describing his gesture as classy and beautiful…

This is beautiful. Well done, Casemiro. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) December 1, 2024

Oh fairs thats class — Geezy (@LFCGeezy) December 1, 2024

Casemiro is a good man, perfect leader ??, I don't know how brazil picked Marquinhos ahead of him as their captain !! — vamsi (@ismavvv) December 1, 2024

an incredible showing of sportsmanship — Preston Jarneski (@parlay_pj) December 1, 2024

True legend of the game. Selfless from Case! — Taona Mugova (@mugova_taona) December 1, 2024

United fans will hope Casemiro can continue to do important work like this with the young players in the squad, as it could be a big boost to their confidence.

MUFC return to Premier League action today as they take on Everton at Old Trafford, with new manager Ruben Amorim still looking for his first league win with the club.

After that, United face a daunting away game to Arsenal in midweek, so it’s vitally important they can find a way to pick up three points this afternoon.