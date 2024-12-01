(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has learned that Manchester United have been scouting the Brazilian this season and they could make a move for him. Cunha has done quite well for a struggling Wolves side and he has seven goals and three assists to his name.

The 25-year-old is capable of slotting into the role of a centre-forward as well as a winger. He will add goals to the side and help create opportunities for his teammates as well. It remains to be seen whether Wolves are prepared to let him leave.

Brown revealed to Football Insider: “He’s a very, very good player. “He’s not just a one trick pony, he’s got a lot of assets to his game and he’s majorly important to Wolves. “So whatever happens, Wolves won’t be entertaining talks in January. “But I’m told Man United have had scouts watching him and he’s certainly one they’re interested in”.

Matheus Cunha would improve Man United

Manchester United need more depth and quality in the attack, especially with the way Joshua Zirkzee has performed. He has not been able to hit top form and he is already being linked with an exit. The Red Devils need more options in the attack and Cunha would be ideal.

He is well-settled in English football and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford. Furthermore, a move to Old Trafford would be a major step up for the player and he will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them. They could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies every season.

The player is entering his peak years and he will want to compete at the highest level. This would be the right time for him to move on and join a bigger club. He is likely to be an expensive addition.