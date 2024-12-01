Manchester United “working intensively” on three potential midfield signings

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly already working hard on three potential midfield signings as Florian Plettenberg says the club are looking for a 6, 8 and a 10.

The Red Devils have just welcomed Ruben Amorim as their new manager, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to hear that the Portuguese tactician is keen to make changes to this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Midfield looks like one major area of weakness, with ageing players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen surely unlikely to be a long-term part of the club’s plans.

See below as Plettenberg casts doubts over Eriksen’s future whilst also saying Man Utd are already working on strengthening in three different parts of their midfield…

?? The current and clear trend is that Christian #Eriksen’s contract will not be extended after the season. #MUFC The 32-year-old is therefore likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer at the latest. Meanwhile, Manchester United are working intensively on securing new… pic.twitter.com/VqyJ1KjrWd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 30, 2024

There are no specific names being mentioned for now, and it might be some time before United settle on their priority targets for those positions.

Still, MUFC fans will surely be glad to learn that Amorim is ready to be bold and make wholesale changes to this struggling team.

What could Man United’s midfield look like under Ruben Amorim?

Interestingly, a new number 6 signing could spell trouble for Manuel Ugarte, who only just joined from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Uruguay international previously played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, but he struggled to make an impact at PSG and was quickly moved on.

Now we’re not really seeing the best out of Ugarte in a United shirt either, and it may be that that has convinced Amorim to look for alternatives.

Still, it could also be that Casemiro’s age is a factor here, and that United will look for a younger midfielder to come in and play alongside Ugarte.

Atalanta’s Ederson could perhaps be one to watch, as he was recently linked with United by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.