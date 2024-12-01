Manchester United “working intensively” on three potential midfield signings

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly already working hard on three potential midfield signings as Florian Plettenberg says the club are looking for a 6, 8 and a 10.

The Red Devils have just welcomed Ruben Amorim as their new manager, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to hear that the Portuguese tactician is keen to make changes to this struggling squad he’s inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool could HELP Man United land their top target!

Midfield looks like one major area of weakness, with ageing players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen surely unlikely to be a long-term part of the club’s plans.

See below as Plettenberg casts doubts over Eriksen’s future whilst also saying Man Utd are already working on strengthening in three different parts of their midfield…

There are no specific names being mentioned for now, and it might be some time before United settle on their priority targets for those positions.

Still, MUFC fans will surely be glad to learn that Amorim is ready to be bold and make wholesale changes to this struggling team.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro
Christian Eriksen and Casemiro (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

What could Man United’s midfield look like under Ruben Amorim?

Interestingly, a new number 6 signing could spell trouble for Manuel Ugarte, who only just joined from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Uruguay international previously played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, but he struggled to make an impact at PSG and was quickly moved on.

Now we’re not really seeing the best out of Ugarte in a United shirt either, and it may be that that has convinced Amorim to look for alternatives.

More Stories / Latest News
Marcus Rashford and Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim ready to make hugely risky early transfer decision at Man United
Milos Kerkez celebrates with his Bournemouth teammates
Deal possible in January: Liverpool rival Man United for PL star with £40m asking price
Man United celebrating with the FA Cup last season, and Casemiro in action for the Red Devils this season
“Beautiful”, “That’s class” – Man United star’s fantastic gesture applauded even by fans of other clubs

Still, it could also be that Casemiro’s age is a factor here, and that United will look for a younger midfielder to come in and play alongside Ugarte.

Atalanta’s Ederson could perhaps be one to watch, as he was recently linked with United by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

More Stories Ruben Amorim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.