Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly had first contacts over the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt international looks like one of the most in-form attacking players in Europe at the moment, scoring 15 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this season.

It makes sense that top clubs are now circling for Marmoush as he looks like hot property and like the kind of player Eintracht are going to have to cash in on before too long.

Marmoush was recently linked with Man United, while there have also been various recent stories about interest from Liverpool, while Sport now add that Barcelona and Tottenham could be keen on the 25-year-old.

Omar Marmoush could be a dream first signing for Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim only recently took over as United manager, and it’s clear he’s inherited a struggling squad following the sacking of Erik ten Hag at the end of October.

The Portuguese tactician will surely be looking at his misfiring attacking players and looking to replace them as soon as possible.

Marcus Rashford’s future could be in doubt, while one imagines Joshua Zirkzee is facing a battle to win over his new manager.

If MUFC could land a talent like Marmoush, that would be a big boost to Amorim as he looks to get his project off to a good start.

Still, one imagines Liverpool will also be desperate for a quality signing up front like this amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

The Reds front-man is nearing the end of his contract, so could be on his way out on a free transfer in just a few months.

Marmoush would surely look at the superb form of Arne Slot’s side and view that as a more tempting project than United, so this could be a difficult battle for the Red Devils to win.