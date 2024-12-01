Ruben Amorim ready to make hugely risky early transfer decision at Man United

Marcus Rashford and Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly ready to take a big gamble by allowing key players to leave, including Marcus Rashford.

The Portuguese tactician is seemingly willing to offload any players who don’t fit in to his tactical plans, and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes names Rashford as one of the biggest names who could be sacrificed.

The England international hasn’t been at his best for over a year now, and it perhaps makes sense that Amorim is ready to risk the wrath of Red Devils supporters by letting this homegrown talent leave.

SWAP deal could ruin Man United’s January transfer plans!

Fichajes name Paris Saint-Germain as suitors from within Europe, while Rashford could also have opportunities in the Saudi Pro League.

Is it time for Manchester United to move on from Marcus Rashford?

We all know Rashford can be a world class player on his day, but it’s been a while since he really displayed his full potential, so should United really be willing to wait much longer for him to get back to his best?

There could be some sense in MUFC trying something new under Amorim, otherwise there’ll always be that pressure to build around a big name like this.

While many managers would surely love to have a talent like Rashford at their disposal, it might also be that his presence holds Amorim back from doing what he really wants with the team.

Rashford may also have simply lost his motivation at this level, in which case he should try something different and see if he can enjoy something of a renaissance with a move abroad.

The 27-year-old could earn big money at PSG or in Saudi Arabia, and it might allow him to shine as he’d be playing at a less competitive level than he is in the Premier League.