Take note Arsenal and Chelsea: Micah Richards names the two players who can stop Liverpool winning the title

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Micah Richards believes he knows the only way Liverpool can be stopped from winning the Premier League title this season.

The Reds beat reigning champions Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday, with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scoring the goals in a dominant performance.

Liverpool are now 11 points clear of City, who are enduring a seven-game winless run across all competitions, losing their last four league outings.

In fact, City have dropped to fifth, with Arsenal and Chelsea now Liverpool’s closest contenders, nine points behind.

Micah Richards reveals the only thing that can stop Liverpool

With Arne Slot boasting a record of 18-1-1 since taking over from Jurgen Klopp, it’s hard to see Liverpool being stopped in any competition right now.

Indeed, Richards believes it’s out of the hands of Liverpool’s contenders, with only injuries to star duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk able to stop them now.

“I think if they was to lose Salah or Van Dijk, it’s different,” Richards told Sky Sports. “We talked about the big players turning up. I mentioned Odegaard and Saka for Arsenal.

“Obviously Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne for Man City. Salah, watching Salah is just incredible. Not because I played with him many moons ago but he can not, he doesn’t have to even play well but he still makes a difference in the key areas.

“Daniel [Sturridge] talked about his pass and then he’s finished, he misses penalties. That’s different but that’s what I mean. I think if you lose Van Dijk and Salah, things become a lot different.”

“If they stay fit, then it’s very difficult for everyone else.”