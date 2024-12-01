Mohamed Salah in the pre-match warmup for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo may have opened the scoring for Liverpool against Manchester City, but it’s Mohamed Salah who will steal the headlines with a stunning assist.

Liverpool ripped Man City to shreds in the opening stages on Sunday as they looked to go 11 points clear of the defending Premier League champions.

Another Liverpool star causing problems for Arne Slot as PSG show transfer interest!

The Reds should already have put a couple beyond Stefan Ortega but were guilty of wastefulness, while Virgil van Dijk also rattled the post with a header.

Even so, it only took 12 minutes for Arne Slot’s men to draw first blood, with Gakpo on hand to slot into an open net at the far post.

However, the ease of Gakpo’s finish was only possible thanks to a stunning pass from Salah, who beat Ortega to find his strike partner with pinpoint precision.

Watch the goal here via Sky Sports, where you’ll see Salah keeping a close eye on Gakpo’s run and timing his pass to perfection:

The pass from Mo Salah ?

The finish from Cody Gakpo ? Liverpool take the lead against Manchester City ? pic.twitter.com/j7tqHAefdf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2024

Neville hails Mohamed Salah ‘brilliance’

This latest assist is just another standout moment in Salah’s Liverpool career, but it’s a timely reminder of his ridiculous talent and what the Reds will miss if they can’t tie him down to a new contract.

“Kyle Walker at the back post doesn’t even know Gakpo is there but don’t take anything away from the fact that is vision, brilliance and precision from Salah to spot that pass,” former Man Utd defender and Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville said (via BBC Sport).

There’s plenty of time yet to play in this match, but with Liverpool coming close to scoring on multiple occasions since the opener, it’s hard to see City keeping them out for long.