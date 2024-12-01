Exclusive: MLS giants join transfer race for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool vs Real Madrid (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is expected to receive a huge offer from MLS giants Inter Miami if he ends up becoming a free agent in the summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Inter Miami are the latest club to show a strong interest in signing Salah, who has also long been targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ittihad previously looked ready to spend huge money on trying to sign Salah, though a deal never materialised as the Egypt international stayed at Anfield on that occasion.

Now, however, Al Ittihad are still keen on Salah and hovering as he nears the end of his contract at Anfield, while other Saudi clubs such as Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ahli are also keen on the 32-year-old.

Mohamed Salah also has transfer suitors in Europe

Liverpool will undoubtedly try all they can to keep Salah, even if the player himself has recently come out publicly to say he’s disappointed by the lack of an offer from the Reds.

On top of that, Salah could also be given other opportunities to carry on playing at the highest level in Europe, with sources telling CaughtOffside that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen on the former Roma man.

Still, it seems Inter Miami are stepping up their pursuit of Salah in what would be a hugely exciting deal for them after also previously signing global superstars such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Salah remains a star player for Liverpool, though, and in a way it would be a shame to see him leaving Europe while he still has so much to offer at this level.

Still, football is a relatively short career, and Salah may justifiably feel he has to take the chance to earn huge money from clubs in the MLS or Saudi for the final few years of his playing career.