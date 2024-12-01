Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the match between Manchester City and Feyenoord. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola was subject to the wrath of Anfield after Manchester City’s devastating 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, but the Spaniard took it well.

City were comfortably beaten 2-0 at Anfield thanks to a goal in each half from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.

“A giant today” – Liverpool star posts insane stats as he steals the show vs Man City!

In reality, it could have been much worse for City, with Liverpool passing up numerous big chances to extend their lead.

The Reds attempted 18 shots on the day, generating a whopping 3.35 xG, compared to just eight and 0.82, respectively, for City.

Sunday’s loss now extends City’s incredible slump to six defeats and a draw in their last seven games across all competitions, while they’ve lost each of their last four Premier League outings.

Toward the end of the match, the Liverpool supporters started ironically singing ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ to Guardiola, who must be feeling as low as he ever has as City boss, despite only recently signing a new contract.

In fairness to Guardiola, he took the taunts in his stride, holding up six fingers to the Anfield crowd in reference to the number of Premier League titles he’s won during his time at Man City.

Liverpool fans chant "you're getting sacked in the morning" to Pep Guardiola ? Pep responds with six fingers, one for each Premier League title ?#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/T4UUmuaNax — Premier League (@premierleague) December 1, 2024

Guardiola also applauded the Liverpool fans at the end of the game after generating an incredible atmosphere.

Pep Guardiola and Man City out of the title race?

This latest defeat sees City slip to fifth in the Premier League table, while the champions are already a massive 11 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

With just 13 games gone, many pundits are now declaring Liverpool massive favourites and Man City out of the running.

“There is something that feels wrong. Liverpool are now incredible favourites for this title,” Gary Neville told Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher added: “I don’t think there is any way back for Man City now. Sometimes you need to lose so people realise what you have done.

“This season, Man City will not win the Premier League.”

Former Man City defender Micah Richards said: “It is a shadow of a team that I have witnessed over the Pep era. It is strange to see.”