Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against Everton. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Pat Nevin has warned that Ruben Amorim ‘won’t be scammed’ by Manchester United’s upturn in confidence, with plenty of work left to do to turn the club’s fortunes around.

The Red Devils went in 2-0 up at half-time against Everton on Sunday, while they extended the lead to three practically from second-half kick-off through Marcus Rashford, adding his second after Joshua Zirkzee had doubled the lead.

However, United‘s dominant position only came after a wobbly opening half-hour in which Everton piled on the pressure.

The Toffees hunted United high up the pitch, forcing multiple mistakes from their hosts, while Beto and Jesper Lindstrom missed multiple opportunities to give Everton the lead.

Ruben Amorim will remain cautious about Man Utd form

Enduring a tough season, Everton’s confidence crumbled following United’s first goal, which gave the Red Devils complete control of the match at Old Trafford.

It was the perfect way to build on Thursday’s Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt at home.

However, supporters will not be blind to Everton’s threat in the opening stages, nor the fact United had to come from 2-1 down to win against their Norwegian opponents in mid-week.

Amorim will have noted that fact, too, according to Nevin.

“I have to say I think this place went very quiet up until the first goal,” the former Everton and Chelsea winger told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“As soon as that happened, Everton, who were slightly for my mind the better team, fell out of it. The confidence soared in this place after that but the manager won’t be scammed by that because until that happened, they weren’t playing that well.”