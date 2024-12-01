(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Sheffield United are reportedly prepared to provide him with an exit route, as per Alan Nixon. The 22-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Premier League club, and it will be interesting to see if he is open to joining Sheffield United.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and joining the Blades on loan could prove to be ideal. The midfielder has had just one start under Arne Slot this season and he needs to play more often. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to send the player out on loan.

He was linked with Bayer Leverkusen a few months ago, but the Reds were not keen.

Morton has previously impressed in the Championship with clubs like Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. He could be an important player for Sheffield United during the second half of the season. Regular football with them could help the youngster improve further and grow as a footballer. He could return to Liverpool as a better player next summer.

Tyler Morton should head out on loan

He is unlikely to get ample opportunities at Liverpool this season and it would be ideal for the Premier League giants to send him out on loan so that he can gain some valuable first-team experience.

It will be interesting to see if the Blades can get the deal across the line. They will be hoping to have a successful season and they need to improve their squad during the January transfer window. Signing the 22-year-old will not only help them improve defensively, but it would also allow their creative players to operate with more freedom. He managed to pick up three goals and five assists for Blackburn last season, and he will help out creatively as well.