“Just get there” – Leeds United defender blasted by pundit following Blackburn loss

Jayden Bogle pictured during Leeds' match with Blackburn. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle has once again come under fire from Tony Dorigo following a mistake he made in Saturday’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

The Whites missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship table, going down 1-0 at Ewood Park thanks to a 22nd-minute Todd Cantwell penalty following an Ao Tanaka foul on Tyrhys Dolan.

Just a couple of minutes later, things nearly got worse for Leeds after Bogle was caught in possession by Dolan before dragging down the Rovers winger and earning himself a booking.

The resulting free-kick saw Dominic Hyman head just over the bar from close range and although Bogle got away with his error, he will no doubt have been feeling immense internal relief.

Jayden Bogle blasted for mistake vs Blackburn

Bogle has been singled out for criticism multiple times this season by Dorigo, who also excelled as a full-back during his playing days for the likes of Leeds, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

The Australian-born 15-time England international didn’t hold back on Bogle for his indecisiveness.

He told LUTV (via Leeds United News): “Really poor mistake. Just get there, deal with it quickly but Bogle takes way too many touches, way too long. Once you’ve made a mistake, don’t compound it by putting yourself in the book.”

Saturday’s defeat leaves Leeds third in the table, three points adrift of leaders Sheffield United and one behind Burnley in the final automatic promotion spot.

Up next for the Yorkshire side are consecutive home ties against Derby County and Middlesbrough before travelling to Preston North End.