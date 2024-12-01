(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The 24-year-old has done quite well in the Championship, and his performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool and Manchester United in the past.

According to a report from the Sun, Tottenham are looking at him as an alternative to Guglielmo Vicario, who has recently picked up a serious injury. Tottenham plan to sign the player when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 24-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for him. Fraser Forster is the only other goalkeeper at the club and he is in his twilight stages. Spurs will need to find a younger alternative, and Patterson would be a superb addition. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham secure an agreement with Sunderland in the coming weeks.

The Black Cats might not be keen on selling a key player midway through the season and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Tottenham might have to pay a premium in order to convince them.

The report states that the North London club are looking at other alternatives as well.

Tottenham needs a quality keeper

Vicario has been a key player for Tottenham since joining the club and the Italian’s injury blow will certainly weaken the side. They will need to make contingency plans in order to cope with his absence. They are pushing for Champions League qualification this season and they will hope to win a trophy as well. Signing the right players in January will certainly help them finish the season strongly.

As for the 24-year-old goalkeeper, he is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining a Premier League club. It would be a major step in his career, and he will certainly fancy his chances of dislodging Vicario from the starting lineup.