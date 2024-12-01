(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and a report from Fichajes claims that Spurs are looking at him closely ahead of a potential move. He has been linked with Arsenal recently.

The £100k-a-week England international will be a free agent at the end of the season and he could prove to be a quality addition. Spurs need more depth in the attacking unit and signing another striker would be a wise decision.

Calvert-Lewin has not been at his best in recent seasons, but he remains a proven performer in English football. If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could be an important squad player for the North London club in the coming season. The player is still only 27 and he has plenty of time to get his career back on track.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement with him in the coming months. Signing him on a free transport would be a major bargain and it would free up funds for the North London club to improve the other areas of their squad.

Tottenham move could be tempting for Calvert-Lewin

The striker is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham as well. It would be a step up in his career and he would get to play alongside top-quality players and fight for trophies with them.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on his situation as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. The two clubs might be better placed to offer him more game time compared to Tottenham. Dominic Solanke is likely to be the first-choice striker at the North London club and Calvert Lewin will have to accept the role of a squad player. It will be interesting to see if he is prepared to do that.